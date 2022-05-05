© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Off Grid Water Distillation at its Best..!
Follow
5
Share
Report
1405 views • May 05, 2022
Get help with a project! https://practicalpreppers.com/consult...
Waterwise 1600-
https://www.waterwise.com/shop/waterw...
SilverFire Hunter-
https://practicalpreppers.com/online-...
A video demonstrating the non-electric Off Grid Steam Distiller by Water Wise. It was very rewarding to see the production rate. Up to 16 gallons of distilled water a day off of wood. The water tastes great. Future tests will involve brackish and seas water.
https://practicalpreppers.com/images/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Engineer775
https://www.youtube.com/c/PracticalpreppersLLC/videos
Waterwise 1600-
https://www.waterwise.com/shop/waterw...
SilverFire Hunter-
https://practicalpreppers.com/online-...
A video demonstrating the non-electric Off Grid Steam Distiller by Water Wise. It was very rewarding to see the production rate. Up to 16 gallons of distilled water a day off of wood. The water tastes great. Future tests will involve brackish and seas water.
https://practicalpreppers.com/images/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Engineer775
https://www.youtube.com/c/PracticalpreppersLLC/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.