NEVER FORGET THE PROPAGANDA PUSH FROM THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DURING THE COVIDIOCRACY❗

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30 reactions · 30 shares | Kim Kay has put together a montage of propaganda from the media that was shoveled on the American people in 2020. Don’t forget how dangerous things almost became with those who believed hiding behind a chain link fence could protect someone from a shotgun blast. | JD Hilsendaleski
Source: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1706289063797190
Thumbnail: https://x.com/ModProCom/status/2083668085261684838
Using TECHNOLOGY for TYRANNY
The globalist technocracy is used the COVID pandemic to bypass democratic accountability, override opposition, accelerate their agenda and to impose it on the public against our will
Special thanks to Coach Dave LIVE! for the clip