Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FALSE PROPHET MIKE MURDOCK EXPOSED!
68 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday |

MURDOCK IS THE BEST SPIRITUAL HUSTLER OF THEM ALL. THIS FAKE CHRISTIAN IS WORTH $$$. HE HAS TO JET PLANES, MULITI MILLION DOLLAR HOME AND LIVE LIKE A KING. HE'S HAD IN THE PAST SEVERAL SEXUAL IN-COUNTERS AND DURG INDUCTED COKAIN PARTIES. THANK GOODNESS HE'S RARELY SEEN ON TV ANYMORE. MAYBE SOME DAY THIS BROKEN MAN WILL REPENT. HE'S DESTROYED COUNTLESS PEOPLE ON HIS WAY TO FAME AND FORTUNE. SEND TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
politicsaliensreligiondeadend timesfalse flagsbiblical prophecy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket