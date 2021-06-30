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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-30-2021 "Vaccine Hesitancy" And The New Boss Is Much Worse
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51 views • June 30, 2021
"Vaccine hesitancy is the new term to make us all look like conspiracy theorists when the reality is we are being painted as a lower class of humans. Matt Hancocks replacement is looking to be far worse than he. Javid is exactly what needs to be purged from all governments! A zionist bankster pig!
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Article Links:
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2021/06/many-marines-police-nfl-nurses-refuse-covid-shot.html
https://www.redressonline.com/2021/06/naughty-boy-hancock-had-to-go-but-is-replacement-javid-an-even-bigger-threat-to-uks-health-service/
https://pandemic.news/2021-06-28-unvaccinated-west-point-cadets-punished.html#
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2021/06/many-marines-police-nfl-nurses-refuse-covid-shot.html
https://www.redressonline.com/2021/06/naughty-boy-hancock-had-to-go-but-is-replacement-javid-an-even-bigger-threat-to-uks-health-service/
https://pandemic.news/2021-06-28-unvaccinated-west-point-cadets-punished.html#
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