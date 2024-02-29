‘Gaffe after gaffe’: Kamala Harris has had ‘lacklustre performance’ since spotlight hit her

The Federalist Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky has slammed Kamala Harris for her “lacklustre performance” and for having “gaffe after gaffe” since the spotlight has hit her. Ms Jashinsky’s piece in The Telegraph, ‘Prepare for the downfall of Kamala Harris’, argues that Harris is not a good bet to be Joe Biden’s replacement. “After she became Vice-President, and the spotlight really hit her hard, she had a failed presidential candidacy in the middle of that too … she didn’t even make it to Iowa because of this lacklustre performance,” Ms Jashinsky told Sky News Australia host Gabriella Power. “When the spotlight hit her as Vice-President, she’s just had gaffe after gaffe after gaffe. “Part of that is because the Biden team has given her the worst possible tasks.”

