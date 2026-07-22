Is Your Nissan Showing These 10 Warning Signs? It's Time for a Service

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When the engine is making knocking, ticking, or grinding noises, it may be caused by worn parts, petrol or oil level or internal damage. A trained technician helps to diagnose the problem at an early stage and prevent any possible extra damage and extra costs that is required for the repairs. A visit to a Nissan service center in Dubai ensures that your vehicle receives all the model-specific checks and proper maintenance it requires.