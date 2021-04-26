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Is FEMA Running An Illegal Immigrant Death Camp
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260 views • April 26, 2021
A caller is concerned that the state of FEMA camps killing Katrina victims will repeat itself at the southern border. Is this intentional?
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608635cc2abd600ae3b5c2a5
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608635cc2abd600ae3b5c2a5
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