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Mike Adams Be Prepared For Cyber Attack Against America's Power Grid, Infrastructure Soon.
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80 views • June 18, 2021
I guess anything is possible, and if you want to upset someone you hit them where it will hurt. Nothing like wiping our, power, infrastructure, etc to bring a country to its knees. Especially today, when the world is heavily reliant on technology.
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