💥 Russian servicemen destroy U.S.-made M270 MLRS by high-precision strike

During reconnaissance actions near Sadki (Sumy region), one U.S.-made M270 MLRS position was detected.

After analysing the reconnaissance data, it was decided to hit the position of the U.S.-made universal launcher of the AFU.

As a result of the attack, the MLRS and AFU military personnel serving the launcher were eliminated by the precision missile.

Objective control confirmed the total destruction of the enemy vehicle.