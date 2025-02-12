Heart Disease Prevention with Heart CT Scan

Did you know that cardiovascular disease remains America’s top killer, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives each year? Heart disease doesn’t happen overnight—it develops gradually due to chronic inflammation of the arteries, not just high cholesterol. In fact, half of all heart attacks occur in people with normal cholesterol levels.

Dr. Hotze explains how factors like a high-sugar diet, exposure to heavy metals, undiagnosed sleep apnea, and untreated thyroid or hormone imbalances can inflame the coronary arteries and lead to serious blockages over time.

Fortunately, you can protect yourself by making targeted changes: get a CT heart scan to check for calcium buildup, adopt an anti-inflammatory eating plan, incorporate key nutrients like vitamin D3/K2, magnesium, coenzyme Q10, and avoid processed foods. Consistent exercise, quality sleep, and a balanced hormone regimen can also strengthen the heart and minimize risk. Take charge of your health before a heart attack strikes!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!