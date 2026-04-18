Home Front! Treachery! Inside the Zionists' UK Fifth Column, Dr David Miller, Bristol Politics Show

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Anti-zionist Movement

@azm_org_uk

Zionism must be dismantled in Palestine and Britain 🇵🇸🇬🇧

David Miller X account

https://x.com/Tracking_Power





David Miller Substack

https://substack.com/@trackingpower





United Kingdom

@azm_org_uk

·AZM's second event held today in Birmingham: a powerful success!

Thank you to AIM and every free person who attended.

The zionist lobby mobilised British media and police to intimidate us. They failed. Their playbook is old and has been studied.

This is just the beginning 🇵🇸🇬🇧

Anti-zionist Movement

·

Eventbrite has cancelled our tickets page.

https://x.com/azm_org_uk/status/2045565337899515978

Reason? Another mass reporting campaign by the Zionist lobby.

They didn't contact us. Refunded all tickets without our consent.

But this is what they did last time:

— Attacked our venue and reported it to the Charity Commission

— Reported AZM to the police

— Planted false headlines

— Had a panel member arrested on her way to the event

— Stationed police outside second venue

The event went ahead anyway. It was a success.

The lobby does not govern Britain. But they are acting like they do.

This is political censorship. This is Jewish supremacism in action.

The event will go ahead.

To our supporters: Thank you for standing with us.

We are working on an alternative platform.