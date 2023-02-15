"When you see a fake alien invasion, know that the devils end is near." -Cory
Today I want to expose the ridiculous plan to use Holograms and different technologies to try and control humanity. Research "Project Bluebeam."
However today I am going to expose an angle that many have not heard. Also listen to Candace O. report on this topic here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHU2_1jiMC4
Watch last nights broadcast which aired on Daystar Canada here: https://media.talktruth.ca/
BUT FIRST HEAR THE PODCAST FROM TODAY, SOMETHING VERY IMPORTANT HAPPENING TONIGHT FOR THE KINGDOM I ANNOUNCE IN THIS EPISODE. THIS STUFF IS A DISTRACTION FROM THE KINGDOM MESSAGE MANIFESTATION!
Episode #243 - "Fake Alien Invasion: Is Elon Musk Part of Project Bluebeam?"
