Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#243 - Fake Alien Invasion: Is Elon Musk Part of Project Bluebeam?
47 views
channel image
The Winners Broadcast
Published 19 hours ago |

"When you see a fake alien invasion, know that the devils end is near." -Cory



Today I want to expose the ridiculous plan to use Holograms and different technologies to try and control humanity. Research "Project Bluebeam."


However today I am going to expose an angle that many have not heard. Also listen to Candace O. report on this topic here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHU2_1jiMC4



Watch last nights broadcast which aired on Daystar Canada here: https://media.talktruth.ca/




BUT FIRST HEAR THE PODCAST FROM TODAY, SOMETHING VERY IMPORTANT HAPPENING TONIGHT FOR THE KINGDOM I ANNOUNCE IN THIS EPISODE. THIS STUFF IS A DISTRACTION FROM THE KINGDOM MESSAGE MANIFESTATION!

Episode #243 - "Fake Alien Invasion: Is Elon Musk Part of Project Bluebeam?"

Listen and download today's podcast and all the other 240 other  messages @>> https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com


**"Born Again As Kings" my new book edition 2 is now out and professionally edited and up in hardback and softback on Amazon!!!
Keywords
prophecykingdom of godbible teachingvictorious gospelvictorious eschatologybiblical revelationbible trainingcory graykingdom awake

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket