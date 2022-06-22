WHO Chief Admits Privately "Covid Came From Chinese Lab" | Ben Swann

TRUTH IN MEDIA: WHO Chief Admits Privately "Covid Came From Chinese Lab"

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has now admitted in private that he does believe that Covid-19 originated in a leak from the Wuhan lab.



The real issue is that in public, the WHO is still lying about the origins of Covid, at the same moment that they want a Pandemic Treaty that would give them authority over sovereign nations like the US in the case of another pandemic.

The bottom-line, when the WHO is admittedly lying about the last pandemic, they cannot be given one ounce of authority over the next pandemic

