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"The Vaccination Booths" - Open Air Vaccination Programs In Public Centers
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2042 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic dream of U.S. government roll-out of vaccination stands - "vaccination booths"- at grocery stores and other food centers. This is an attempt to normal medical procedures and health choices as "just an ordinary part of normal life"- but the Lord warned strongly in this dream to stay away from this. There will be phone technology and apps directly related to this program to gather medical and personal information, track users and encourage people to be more 'hands on' in signing up for these vaccines. This is a serious matter - we will do well to hear [and heed] what God is saying to His people.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/the-vaccination-booths-december-25-2020/
Related Prophetic words: [URGENT]
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
THE FIG, THE SEEDS, & THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic dream of U.S. government roll-out of vaccination stands - "vaccination booths"- at grocery stores and other food centers. This is an attempt to normal medical procedures and health choices as "just an ordinary part of normal life"- but the Lord warned strongly in this dream to stay away from this. There will be phone technology and apps directly related to this program to gather medical and personal information, track users and encourage people to be more 'hands on' in signing up for these vaccines. This is a serious matter - we will do well to hear [and heed] what God is saying to His people.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/the-vaccination-booths-december-25-2020/
Related Prophetic words: [URGENT]
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
THE FIG, THE SEEDS, & THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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