🚨BREAKING: CIA Officer says bank records show Senator Lindsey Graham is laundering money from the Ukraine war back into his own personal bank accounts
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10145 followers
8
562 views • 3 days ago
BREAKING: CIA Officer says bank records show Senator Lindsey Graham is laundering money from the Ukraine war back into his own personal bank accounts.

CIA Officer says it’s “significant amounts of money” being laundered back to Lindsey Graham…

Of course ALL these warmongering western politicians are probably doing the same…

https://x.com/DerrickEvans4WV/status/2003452290762703323

Thanks to Smoke & Mirrors for Tip

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

senator lindsey grahamlarry johnsonsodomite
