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Max Igan: Grow Your Own Fucking Children! [27.04.2022]
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92 views • April 30, 2022
Could artificial wombs mean the end of childbirth?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/ideas/videos/could-artificial-wombs-mean-the-end-of-childbirth/p0bmqfk9
Peter Dutton warns Australia of ’dire’ China situation, fears of chemical attack on ally
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/peter-dutton-warns-australia-of-dire-china-situation-fears-of-chemical-attack-on-ally/news-story/acb46b6306fc9855b477fa97220b16ce
‘Companies are beginning to panic’: Experts say China’s lockdowns will make inflation and the supply chain nightmare even worse
https://fortune.com/2022/04/23/china-lockdowns-inflation-supply-chain-nightmare-shanghai/
Dismissal of police officers begins under the AFP's vaccination mandate
https://www.lismorecitynews.com.au/story/7694969/federal-police-begin-sacking-officers-opposed-to-vaccine-mandate/
23-Year-Old Woman REGRETS Transitioning As A Teen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bo44RCFC4uc
DROPPING LIKE FLIES - Princess Alexandra Hospital Brisbane overwhelmed, dozens of ambulances forced to line up with patients while waiting for available beds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=_Zm3eCtTZsI
Donkey Reunited With The Girl Who Raised It
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zKWJNdKU8MGf/
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
TheCrowhouse - 88426 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eS9kGmrBO1hP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/ideas/videos/could-artificial-wombs-mean-the-end-of-childbirth/p0bmqfk9
Peter Dutton warns Australia of ’dire’ China situation, fears of chemical attack on ally
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/peter-dutton-warns-australia-of-dire-china-situation-fears-of-chemical-attack-on-ally/news-story/acb46b6306fc9855b477fa97220b16ce
‘Companies are beginning to panic’: Experts say China’s lockdowns will make inflation and the supply chain nightmare even worse
https://fortune.com/2022/04/23/china-lockdowns-inflation-supply-chain-nightmare-shanghai/
Dismissal of police officers begins under the AFP's vaccination mandate
https://www.lismorecitynews.com.au/story/7694969/federal-police-begin-sacking-officers-opposed-to-vaccine-mandate/
23-Year-Old Woman REGRETS Transitioning As A Teen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bo44RCFC4uc
DROPPING LIKE FLIES - Princess Alexandra Hospital Brisbane overwhelmed, dozens of ambulances forced to line up with patients while waiting for available beds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=_Zm3eCtTZsI
Donkey Reunited With The Girl Who Raised It
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zKWJNdKU8MGf/
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
TheCrowhouse - 88426 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eS9kGmrBO1hP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
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