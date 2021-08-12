Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - You Cannot Steal Health (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.17.13)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.

The romantic fable of Robin-Hood - Stealing from the Rich to feed the Poor, has shaped public policy in the United States. This theory has been applied to Health Care since the inception of Medicaid. It has resulted in poverty for those who were robbed and no improved health for the recipients of this system. Dr Daniels clarifies why taxing one person for another person's health can never work and what the natural solution would be.

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