The BBcom Show on US Sports Net: Nikki Davila | Losing Weight, Eating Carbs & Nutrition

Nikki Davila is a Registered Dietician who specializes in weight loss. Today we chat through the key components for dropping weight and beating plateaus, where fasting can be beneficial, why carbs are for everyone and breaking the habit of emotional eating.
