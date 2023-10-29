Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The BBcom Show on US Sports Net: Nikki Davila | Losing Weight, Eating Carbs & Nutrition
channel image
US Sports Radio
30 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Nikki Davila is a Registered Dietician who specializes in weight loss. Today we chat through the key components for dropping weight and beating plateaus, where fasting can be beneficial, why carbs are for everyone and breaking the habit of emotional eating.

Today's episode is sponsored by Feastbox Meats. Make meal prepping easier with the Protein Pack. Now available. https://shrsl.com/4a7ou

Tune in to the BBcom Show daily on US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
healthnutritionfastinglose weightdietfitnesswellnessbodybuildingcomadonis golden ratio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket