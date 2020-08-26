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RNC speaker Natalie Harp says President Trump saved her life
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14 views • August 26, 2020
President Trump has been credited with saving countless American lives during the pandemic. Long before COVID-19, he was saving the lives of people like Trump campaign advisory board member Natalie Harp. One America's Jenn Pellegrino caught up with Harp following her RNC speech.
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