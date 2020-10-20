The Meaning of Freedom

Freedom is one of the basic cornerstones that make not only America

great, but the free world as well. Sometimes we take our freedom for

granted, but when it is threatened we come together and will fight to

the end to preserve it. In today's world that is such a mess, we have

forgotten that freedom comes from the inside, from our hearts, and is

not just what is allowed by outside forces. In times of great stress it

is our fear that shuts us out of our ability to be free. In these

situations we gradually create a world that is not free. We have a

responsibility to look inside and use our power to protect our freedom.