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The Meaning of Freedom
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20 views • October 20, 2020
Freedom is one of the basic cornerstones that make not only America
great, but the free world as well. Sometimes we take our freedom for
granted, but when it is threatened we come together and will fight to
the end to preserve it. In today's world that is such a mess, we have
forgotten that freedom comes from the inside, from our hearts, and is
not just what is allowed by outside forces. In times of great stress it
is our fear that shuts us out of our ability to be free. In these
situations we gradually create a world that is not free. We have a
responsibility to look inside and use our power to protect our freedom.
great, but the free world as well. Sometimes we take our freedom for
granted, but when it is threatened we come together and will fight to
the end to preserve it. In today's world that is such a mess, we have
forgotten that freedom comes from the inside, from our hearts, and is
not just what is allowed by outside forces. In times of great stress it
is our fear that shuts us out of our ability to be free. In these
situations we gradually create a world that is not free. We have a
responsibility to look inside and use our power to protect our freedom.
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