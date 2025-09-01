SHOCKING DEA Cover-Up? Mother Exposes Son’s MURDER by Feds in Explosive Interview!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://givesendgo.com/justiceforcaleb In this jaw-dropping episode of The Christopher Key Show, Tina Slay reveals the heartbreaking story of her son Caleb, allegedly shot TWICE in the back of the head by a DEA agent in Springfield, Missouri. 💔 With a hospital just ONE MINUTE away, Caleb was left handcuffed, face-down, with a pulse—yet no life-saving measures were taken. Was this a justified shooting, or a chilling cover-up by law enforcement? From missing evidence to a pawned shotgun, a wiped phone, and broken security cameras, Tina's fight for #JusticeForCaleb exposes a web of corruption. Share this video, contact your representatives, and demand answers! #DEA #PoliceCorruption #TrueCrime 😡⚖️