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Bill Gates 015 Bill Gates Very Disturbing Links To Eugenics - We Should Be Concerned.
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242 views • December 30, 2020
EUGENICS
* Improve humanity by genetic means.
* Selective breeding by only those who are healthy.
* Selective breeding by only those who are highly intelligent.
* Financially and or politically successful.
Those who do not meet the above criteria to be expunged.
Definition of expunged:
Obliterate or remove completely - something unwanted or unpleasant.
Is Bill Gates genuine when he says he wishes to improve lives or is
his philanthropy a smokescreen for his real goal.
* Improve humanity by genetic means.
* Selective breeding by only those who are healthy.
* Selective breeding by only those who are highly intelligent.
* Financially and or politically successful.
Those who do not meet the above criteria to be expunged.
Definition of expunged:
Obliterate or remove completely - something unwanted or unpleasant.
Is Bill Gates genuine when he says he wishes to improve lives or is
his philanthropy a smokescreen for his real goal.
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