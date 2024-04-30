Create New Account
USA - 2024 IS YOUR TURN TO BURN - PART TWO (SHARE)
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Remarque88


April 29, 2024


LOW TECH GLOBALIST TERRORISM

Flare information - https://www.twz.com/31556/here-is-how-much-those-decoy-flares-cost-that-military-aircraft-fire-off-all-the-time

Military Aero-Space - DEW

https://www.militaryaerospace.com/power/article/14292443/an-upward-trajectory-for-directed-energy-weapons

NASA Fire Maps - https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/usfs/map/#d:24hrs;@-85.6,42.2,4.0z

Transdigm (Yahoo Finance) - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/TDG/holders

AC130 - https://militaryleak.com/2021/03/28/armtec-countermeasures-awarded-250-million-for-f-16-c-17-and-c-130-decoy-flares/

AC-130 Gunship Night Live Fire - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZR13I_pxHY

AirBnB Memo - https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1783934216511651868

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nPyJ31SwHN1h

Keywords
terrorismtreasonclimatefirenorth americaseditionburnbbqremarque88

