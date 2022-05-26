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Kyiv Throws into Battle Unprepared hard Workers, Shocked by the War. - They Hide in Basements & Surrender at the First Opportunity. English SUBS, 052622
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172 views • May 26, 2022
The defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Liman: The first from the crowd of prisoners talk about the assault and mass surrender.
Surrendered "a bunch of boys," says a fighter group of 10 mobilized from the same baht.
The Russian army continues to knock out the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Liman.
Kyiv throws into battle unprepared hard workers, shocked by the war, they hide in basements and surrender at the first opportunity.
Surrendered "a bunch of boys," says a fighter group of 10 mobilized from the same baht.
The Russian army continues to knock out the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Liman.
Kyiv throws into battle unprepared hard workers, shocked by the war, they hide in basements and surrender at the first opportunity.
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