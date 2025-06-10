Inventor Paul Pantone - Free energy system - GEET fuel processor

::::This occur in 2009:

Paul was approached by members of﻿ the oil cartel that made him offers for his patent, each time he demanded a contractual provision that the invention would actually be used to help man and the planet - The potential buyers always refused -

One group took Paul to court and argued that Paul was insane, for anyone that would turn down the amount of money that he was offered was surely crazy -

Paul Pantone was falsely placed in a mental institution where he﻿ was tortured in an attempt to get him to sign over all rights to his design

He was released when an employee realized that Paul was not crazy and the crazy story that he was telling was in fact true --

Realizing that he could never market the technology in this corrupt world has offered do it yourself plans to modify your own engines --And all