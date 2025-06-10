BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inventor Paul Pantone - Free energy system - GEET fuel processor
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
83 views • 13 hours ago

::::This occur in 2009:

Paul was approached by members of﻿ the oil cartel that made him offers for his patent, each time he demanded a contractual provision that the invention would actually be used to help man and the planet - The potential buyers always refused -

One group took Paul to court and argued that Paul was insane, for anyone that would turn down the amount of money that he was offered was surely crazy -

Paul Pantone was falsely placed in a mental institution where he﻿ was tortured in an attempt to get him to sign over all rights to his design

He was released when an employee realized that Paul was not crazy and the crazy story that he was telling was in fact true --

Realizing that he could never market the technology in this corrupt world has offered do it yourself plans to modify your own engines --And all 

free energypaul pantonefree energy systemgeet fuel processor
Thanks to / appleberrie1 for that explanation

ENOUGH!!! Yes it works! Look up US patent 5794601 video in question, And all other's are directly related.

4267976 May 1981 Chatwin

4418653 December 1983 Yoon

4524746 June 1985 Hansen

4567857 February 1986 Houseman et al.

4735186 April 1988 Parsons

5059217 October 1991 Arroyo et al.

5074273 December 1991 Brown

5357908 October 1994 Sung et al.

5379728 January 1995 Cooke

5408973 April 1995 Spangjer

5443052 August 1995 Aslin

This is what you may call a prohibition cluster

