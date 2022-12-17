STE 14D471K

MOV 14D471K Radial Leaded Varistors provide an ideal circuit protection solution for low DC voltage applications by offering higher surge ratings.Maximum peak surges current rating up to 6KA (8/20 μs pulse) to protect against high peak surges including indirect lightning disturbances, system switching transients, and abnormally fast transients from the power supply.
Application:
1. Transistor, diode, IC, thyristor, or thyristor semiconductor protection.
2. Surge protection for consumer electronics.
3. Surge protection for industrial electronics.
4. Surge protection for electrical appliances, gas, and petroleum equipment.
5. Relay and solenoid valve surge absorption.
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1446
#diode #IC #ASICminer #repair #zeusmining
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.