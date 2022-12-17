STE 14D471K

Create New Account
MOV 14D471K Radial Leaded Varistors provide an ideal circuit protection solution for low DC voltage applications by offering higher surge ratings.Maximum peak surges current rating up to 6KA (8/20 μs pulse) to protect against high peak surges including indirect lightning disturbances, system switching transients, and abnormally fast transients from the power supply.

Application:

1. Transistor, diode, IC, thyristor, or thyristor semiconductor protection.

2. Surge protection for consumer electronics.

3. Surge protection for industrial electronics.

4. Surge protection for electrical appliances, gas, and petroleum equipment.

5. Relay and solenoid valve surge absorption.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1446

