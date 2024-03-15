Sam Faddis Warns of Massive National Security Problems

CIA expert warns of possible terrorist attacks worse than 9/11. John Soloman warns America about more Biden corruption with the Chinese.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Fmr. CIA Operative Sam Faddis Warns Of Possible Terrorist Attacks That Would Dwarf 9/11

https://rumble.com/v4j8pvt-fmr.-cia-operative-sam-faddis-warns-of-possible-terrorist-attacks-that-woul.html





2. Bannon’s War Room - BOMBSHELL: Hunter Biden, Partners Aided Chinese Bid To Corner Nuclear Energy Market With U.S. tech

https://rumble.com/v4j8rec-bombshell-hunter-biden-partners-aided-chinese-bid-to-corner-nuclear-energy-.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



