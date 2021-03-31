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Episode 10 - The Global Warming Hoax, Chemtrails, 5G and Steps to Protect Ourselves
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582 views • March 31, 2021
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“You shut off the rain you shut off earth”...Learn about the Climate Change Hoax & What the Real plan is...You own the weather, you own the people...
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Mitchell aka "The Orgone Donor" is an Orgone Energy Researcher and Educator who builds and distributes energy devices aimed to combat the geoengineering and mind control agendas currently destroying mother nature and controlling humanity.
By examining Orgone energy and its connection to frequency weapons, geoengineering, the 5G network, and the energetic war that's been declared via EMF-producing technology, Mitch uses this life force energy to destroy the parasitic energy traps and frequency fence that sustain these agendas in the first place; ultimately restoring natural weather patters and raising the collective vibration of the planet.
Visit Mitch at - https://www.theorgonedonor.com/
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
Prediction: Fake Volcano eruptions elicited by HAARP frequencies to block the sun (human's greatest energy source)
The difference between con trails and chem trails
What the government says these trails are
What are geoengineering patents
Weather as a force multiplier
How is weather connected to frequency and human consciousness
What are nanoparticulates
Orgone-what is it and why hasn’t this been talked about
What in the world are they spraying
Volcanic eruptions are revitalizing and being mimicked with toxic ingredients
Wildfire Boom 2019 geo restoration
Federal Reserves and how energy and money enslave us
What are we breathing-Arsenic, molds, barium salts, cadmium, chromium, red blood cells, mercury, mycoplasma fiberglass
Syphilis being sprayed over Chicago
5G agenda and frequency war
Why are they trying to calcify the pineal gland
Genetically modifying us so we don’t expand and wake up- Consciousness suppression
Pentagram significance
What is a Tower Buster and what does it do to a cell tower
Gifting towers with Orgonite
Lithium calcifies pineal gland
What can we do to minimize exposure
Symptoms that can come with toxic exposure to EMF Radiation sickness
RESOURCES & LINKS:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/
Owning the weather by 2025 by the US Air Force - weather as a multiplier -
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/weather-as-force-multiplier-owning-the-weather-in-2025/
Dane Wigington - https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/dane-wigington/
Military Whistleblower Kristin Meghan - http://globalskywatch.com/whistleblowers/kristen-meghan/#.YCbfR2RKirc
The Curious Study of Water Consciousness - https://mitte.co/2019/10/14/the-curious-study-of-water-consciousness/
Wilhelm Reich and Orgone Technology - https://lifeenergysolutions.com/wilhelm-reich/
What are Morgellons fibers and the disease it causes - https://www.healthline.com/health/morgellons-disease
JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
“You shut off the rain you shut off earth”...Learn about the Climate Change Hoax & What the Real plan is...You own the weather, you own the people...
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Mitchell aka "The Orgone Donor" is an Orgone Energy Researcher and Educator who builds and distributes energy devices aimed to combat the geoengineering and mind control agendas currently destroying mother nature and controlling humanity.
By examining Orgone energy and its connection to frequency weapons, geoengineering, the 5G network, and the energetic war that's been declared via EMF-producing technology, Mitch uses this life force energy to destroy the parasitic energy traps and frequency fence that sustain these agendas in the first place; ultimately restoring natural weather patters and raising the collective vibration of the planet.
Visit Mitch at - https://www.theorgonedonor.com/
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
Prediction: Fake Volcano eruptions elicited by HAARP frequencies to block the sun (human's greatest energy source)
The difference between con trails and chem trails
What the government says these trails are
What are geoengineering patents
Weather as a force multiplier
How is weather connected to frequency and human consciousness
What are nanoparticulates
Orgone-what is it and why hasn’t this been talked about
What in the world are they spraying
Volcanic eruptions are revitalizing and being mimicked with toxic ingredients
Wildfire Boom 2019 geo restoration
Federal Reserves and how energy and money enslave us
What are we breathing-Arsenic, molds, barium salts, cadmium, chromium, red blood cells, mercury, mycoplasma fiberglass
Syphilis being sprayed over Chicago
5G agenda and frequency war
Why are they trying to calcify the pineal gland
Genetically modifying us so we don’t expand and wake up- Consciousness suppression
Pentagram significance
What is a Tower Buster and what does it do to a cell tower
Gifting towers with Orgonite
Lithium calcifies pineal gland
What can we do to minimize exposure
Symptoms that can come with toxic exposure to EMF Radiation sickness
RESOURCES & LINKS:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/
Owning the weather by 2025 by the US Air Force - weather as a multiplier -
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/weather-as-force-multiplier-owning-the-weather-in-2025/
Dane Wigington - https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/dane-wigington/
Military Whistleblower Kristin Meghan - http://globalskywatch.com/whistleblowers/kristen-meghan/#.YCbfR2RKirc
The Curious Study of Water Consciousness - https://mitte.co/2019/10/14/the-curious-study-of-water-consciousness/
Wilhelm Reich and Orgone Technology - https://lifeenergysolutions.com/wilhelm-reich/
What are Morgellons fibers and the disease it causes - https://www.healthline.com/health/morgellons-disease
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