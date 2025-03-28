The Heart of God

Many times Christians focus solely on God’s love when sharing the Gospel, ignoring repentance, which is a key component of salvation. God the Father loves humanity and it is His wish than no one perishes and ends up in the Lake of Fire.

This is the message Jesus conveyed to Nicodemus when this Pharisee came to see Jesus secretly because of the unanswered questions in his soul. God doesn’t want us to become disheartened or impatient when it comes to His promises. At the same time, the Lord is longsuffering with mankind and it is His desire that every human being repents.

This was the case with the people of Nineveh. They were wicked and certainly worthy of punishment. Yet God is in the business of forgiveness and second chances. An entire city, more than 100,000 people, responded to Jonah’s message of repentance. The Lord was simply waiting for them to repent.

This is the sentiment that Christians need to promote. The apostle Peter summed it up beautifully when he stated, “God is no respecter of persons: but in every nation, he that fears the Lord and works righteousness, is accepted with Him.

