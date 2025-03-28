BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Heart of God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 month ago

Many times Christians focus solely on God’s love when sharing the Gospel, ignoring repentance, which is a key component of salvation. God the Father loves humanity and it is His wish than no one perishes and ends up in the Lake of Fire.

This is the message Jesus conveyed to Nicodemus when this Pharisee came to see Jesus secretly because of the unanswered questions in his soul. God doesn’t want us to become disheartened or impatient when it comes to His promises. At the same time, the Lord is longsuffering with mankind and it is His desire that every human being repents.

This was the case with the people of Nineveh. They were wicked and certainly worthy of punishment. Yet God is in the business of forgiveness and second chances. An entire city, more than 100,000 people, responded to Jonah’s message of repentance. The Lord was simply waiting for them to repent.

This is the sentiment that Christians need to promote. The apostle Peter summed it up beautifully when he stated, “God is no respecter of persons: but in every nation, he that fears the Lord and works righteousness, is accepted with Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1717.pdf

RLJ-1717 -- AUGUST 18, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
gospelforgivenessjesussalvationchristianshumanityrepentancelake of fireninevehrepentsjonahgods loveapostle peternicodemusgod the fatherlongsufferingsecond chances
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy