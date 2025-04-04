is Purgatory in the Bible and Apostolic? (Early Church Christianity)

The Catholic Church teaches the doctrine of Purgatory, but is it biblical? What about the Early Church Fathers? Did any of them believe in a Purgatory? In this video, we look at Scripture and writings from the Early Church to illuminate us on apostolic Christian belief.

