is Purgatory in the Bible and Apostolic? (Early Church Christianity)

The Catholic Church teaches the doctrine of Purgatory, but is it biblical? What about the Early Church Fathers? Did any of them believe in a Purgatory? In this video, we look at Scripture and writings from the Early Church to illuminate us on apostolic Christian belief.
This video relates to the following topics:
00:00What is Purgatory?
00:49Is Purgatory in the Bible?
00:591 Corinthians 3:11-15
02:11Wisdom 3:1-6
03:252 Maccabees 12:39-45
05:04Matthew 5:25-26
05:28Context for Matthew 5:25-26
06:08Spiritual Meaning of Matthew 5:25-26
06:53Tertullian's Commentary on Matthew 5:25-26
07:35Luke 12:42-48
09:55St. Abercius of Hierapolis, c. AD 190 (Epitaph of Abercius)
10:55St. Perpetua, c. AD 203 (Martyrdom of Perpetua and Felicity 2:3–4)
12:40Tertullian of Carthage, c. AD 211 (Chaplet 3)
12:52St. Cyprian of Carthage, c. AD 252 (Letters 51:20)
13:55Lactantius, c. AD 307 (Divine Institutes 7:21)
15:01Conclusion