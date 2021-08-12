© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Franks opening presentation - we have all the evidence!
Follow
2
Share
Report
202 views • August 12, 2021
After this symposium evidence, it's going to be really hard to deny the clear evidence! So much so, you would have to be really really dumb to iterate there is no evidence! By doing so, you would confirm you have no functioning brain!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.