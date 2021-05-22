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Kamala's POS Jew Husband "We Have to Follow the ADL’s Lead!”
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12 views • May 22, 2021
The No1 violator of the 1st article to the Bill of Rights. The ADL of B'nai B'rith a Jewish Masonic Order like every other outfit operating in Washington DC.
The 2nd Article tells us the solution to all of this. Man-up Americans.
Just as we seen under the Jew Trump's administration Writing Protect the Jew after Protect the Jew bill
the Biden Admin. will be no different .. count on it!!
The sooner we get the ForeSkin eaters out of US Politics the better.
The 2nd Article tells us the solution to all of this. Man-up Americans.
Just as we seen under the Jew Trump's administration Writing Protect the Jew after Protect the Jew bill
the Biden Admin. will be no different .. count on it!!
The sooner we get the ForeSkin eaters out of US Politics the better.
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