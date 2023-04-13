Fearfully and Wonderfully Made - Secret #6 to Become a Holistic Healer

When I was pregnant with my oldest child, I completely trusted the system. I saw myself as a fairly healthy person, but I didn’t yet understand the dangers of the modern medical system. I educated myself to have a natural, drugless, childbirth, without any medications to induce labor or numb me from the pain. I was seeing an ob-gyn throughout my pregnancy, and told her my birth plan. She basically said “that’s nice.” She didn’t warn me that I wouldn’t be giving birth with anyone I knew, and that no one on staff during my delivery would know or even care about my birth plan. The birth method I studied taught me how to time my contractions so that I would know when I was about to give birth, so I was still able to give birth to my baby naturally, without any drugs, because I went to the hospital at just the right time. If you go to the hospital too early, the staff will try to pressure you into drugs to induce your labor and have a forceful, unnatural, and oftentimes more painful birth than necessary. Then they will also pressure you into more drugs to reduce the unnecessary pain that the first drug caused. I was spared of all this. I never scream when I’m having a baby. I’ve given birth to 7 of them naturally. I gave birth to my other 6 children at home, and it was so much more comfortable and enjoyable of an experience than the hospital. (I try to avoid hospitals as much as possible. They are breeding grounds for sickness and disease. They are NOT places of health and healing.) Birth is hard work, but it isn’t excruciating pain like they want you to believe in the movies. At least, it’s not if you understand your body, what it’s trying to do during labor, and work with it to get the job done of delivering the baby, instead of drugging yourself up which will work against what your body is naturally trying to do. But my story isn’t just about my birth, although it is one of my many victories being a healer, and understanding even the birthing process so well, that I don’t need any intervention and drugs from the modern medical system. This story is about the amazing human body, and its ability to take care of itself. What’s in the way of our health and healing is usually a lack of knowledge as to exactly what our body is designed by the Creator to do. When we trust that our bodies are fearfully and wonderfully made, we don’t need drugs to be healthy, to heal, or even give birth. Birth, as well as healing, can simply be a way for our bodies to get us ready for our next stage in life. “Make me to hear joy and gladness; that the bones which thou hast broken may rejoice.” — Psalm 51:8 The Psalmist noted, just as Job did, that “The Lord Giveth and the Lord Taketh Away — Job 1:21 Nothing, not even a broken bone in our body, a cold or a flu, or even cancer, or pregnancy, or a miscarriage, or birth, happens except by the will of the Creator. Knowing this, our best “health insurance” is to study his marvelous design - the human body - and understand how to protect and nourish it, using safe, natural, holistic methods. That’s what we’re here to teach at Arukah.com. We provide our students with the resources to live an empowered, holistic life throughout the entire life cycle, for themselves, their families, and their communities. If you want to take your journey to becoming a holistic healer to the next level, I invite you to watch our virtual open house video and apply for certification. Then we’ll get on a discovery call, where we’ll review the steps our students take to become holistic healers, and answer any questions you may have, such as the requirements, deliverables, timeframe, our guarantee, payment plans, etc. Just go to https://arukah.com/virtual

