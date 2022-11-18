Create New Account
Safe & Effective Died Suddenly Compilation (Shocking Ending - You've Been Warned)
CLO2 Solutions
Published 10 days ago |

The so-called "experts" say the COVID jabs are "safe & effective" but the evidence says otherwise. Be warned, the ending of this video is very shocking but this is meant to awake and piss people off about what "they" have done to us so that "we the people" will start demanding that the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity can be brought to justice.

If you have gotten the shot, especially more than one, you might be next, but CLO2 Solutions may be able to stop and reverse the destruction inside your body.


You can find information how to make and use CLO2 Solutions (chlorine dioxide) at the following links below and from within this Bitchute channel:


Telegram CLO2 Solutions Invite Link: https://t.me/+bh44q-3K-SBmZmRl

Substack CLO2 Solutions Link: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/


Keywords
diedcompilationchlorinedioxidesuddenly

