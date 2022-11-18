Safe & Effective Died Suddenly Compilation (Shocking Ending - You've Been Warned)

The so-called
"experts" say the COVID jabs are "safe & effective" but
the evidence says otherwise. Be warned, the ending of this video is very
shocking but this is meant to awake and piss people off about what
"they" have done to us so that "we the people" will start
demanding that the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity can be brought
to justice.
If you have gotten the shot, especially more than one, you might be next, but CLO2 Solutions may be able to stop and reverse the destruction inside your body.
You can find information how to make and use CLO2 Solutions (chlorine dioxide) at the following links below and from within this Bitchute channel:
Telegram CLO2 Solutions Invite Link: https://t.me/+bh44q-3K-SBmZmRl
Substack CLO2 Solutions Link: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/
Please subscribe, like & share to help me get this & info like it out to the world!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.