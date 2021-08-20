© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boiling The Frog
Follow
5
Share
Report
140 views • August 20, 2021
When computer programers first worked on A.I., they studies how animals learned to leverage this for machine learning. One of the discoveries was that the brains of frogs enacted an 'algorithm' which disallowed them from seeing unmoving objects. Their instinct saw them focusing attention on moving flies. So, even if ten dead flies lay right in front of the frog, it wouldn't eat them. It wouldn't even notice them. How many humans operate from world-views that preclude seeing beyond them? How much reality passes unnoticed because of our 'mental furniture' and ingrained habits of thinking?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.