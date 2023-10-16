Create New Account
Infowars Caller Brilliantly Lays Out Truth About Israel-Palestine Conflict
channel image
Rick Langley
890 Subscribers
271 views
Published 18 hours ago

An Infowars listener who called into The American Journal last week brilliantly laid out the truth about the Israeli-Palestine conflict in less than 5 minutes.

“The official mainline Jewish belief is that all that land has to be cleansed of non-Jews, that this land was given to them by God,” the caller told host Harrison Smith. “The state of Israel was made in 1948. So the story they’re telling everyone is that the state made in 1948 named Israel is synonymous and equivalent to the word Israel in the Bible.”

“There is no ‘tit-for-tat.’ It’s an official policy of displacement.”

Keywords
antichristdiabolical disorientationgreat delusiontruth about israel-palestine conflict

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket