Infowars Caller Brilliantly Lays Out Truth About Israel-Palestine Conflict

An Infowars listener who called into The American Journal last week brilliantly laid out the truth about the Israeli-Palestine conflict in less than 5 minutes.

“The official mainline Jewish belief is that all that land has to be cleansed of non-Jews, that this land was given to them by God,” the caller told host Harrison Smith. “The state of Israel was made in 1948. So the story they’re telling everyone is that the state made in 1948 named Israel is synonymous and equivalent to the word Israel in the Bible.”

“There is no ‘tit-for-tat.’ It’s an official policy of displacement.”