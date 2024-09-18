BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Ukrainian forces & foreign mercenaries continue being destroyed in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
97 views • 7 months ago

❗️Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries continue being destroyed in the Kursk region, says the commander of one of the special forces units "Akhmat" with the call sign "Aid" 

Kiev continues to pull new forces into the Kursk region, including from the Donetsk section of the front.

Russia strongly condemns the unprecedented attack on Lebanon and its citizens, extends condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. Russia views the series of pager explosions in Lebanon as yet another act of hybrid warfare against the country, stated Maria Zakharova.

The organizers of the pager explosions in Lebanon sought to ignite large-scale armed confrontation, aiming to provoke a major war, Zakharova emphasized.

Russia calls for a thorough investigation of this act of terrorism and for all those responsible to be held accountable.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
