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Early multidrug treatment is safe and effective while the vaccines are killing people.
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30 views • September 19, 2021
Steve Kirsch addresses the 'elephant in the room' during the FDA panel's public hearing session.
Early multidrug treatment is safe and effective while the vaccines are killing people.
@KanekoaTheGreat
Early multidrug treatment is safe and effective while the vaccines are killing people.
@KanekoaTheGreat
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