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⚡️Gaza: Israeli Air Force has struck the al-Mawasi camp for displaced people in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip - tonight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ — The Israeli Air Force has struck the al-Mawasi camp for displaced people in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Tonight!

Israeli forces carried out a strike on a tent encampment in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, on June 29, 2026. The attack, which hit displacement tents, resulted in 8 civilian casualties, including a 23-year-old mother and her one-year-old daughter, and wounded at least 20 others.

Adding from just before this strike above:

Iran’s FM spokesperson, Baqaei

In response to a question about the status of the implementation of various clauses of the memorandum of understanding, including the issue of oil sales and free access to Iran's frozen assets, Baqaei said:

- Regarding the US commitment under Clause 10 (oil sales), the necessary permits have been issued by the US and we are following up on the implementation process.

- Regarding Clause 11 (release of Iran's frozen assets), the implementation process is also being pursued. Within this framework, an expert delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will be sent to Doha this week.

In response to a question about the start of negotiations for the final agreement within the framework of the designated working groups:

- We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for the final agreement (nuclear talks); according to Clause 13 of the MOU, the start of final agreement negotiations is conditional on the commencement and continuation of the implementation of Clauses 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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