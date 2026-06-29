⚡️Gaza: Israeli Air Force has struck the al-Mawasi camp for displaced people in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip - tonight

⚡️ — The Israeli Air Force has struck the al-Mawasi camp for displaced people in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Tonight!

Israeli forces carried out a strike on a tent encampment in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, on June 29, 2026. The attack, which hit displacement tents, resulted in 8 civilian casualties, including a 23-year-old mother and her one-year-old daughter, and wounded at least 20 others.

Adding from just before this strike above: