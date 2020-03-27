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Private CDC Gets Massive Funding for Surveillance
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399 views • March 27, 2020
We get the government we deserve. As people worship Fauci, putting his picture on donuts, NIH did nothing to help with coronavirus but studied drunken monkeys & wasted money on other nonsense studies, his crony organization (WHO) has been thoroughly discredited and the CDC, a private organization, is given massive funding for surveillance in the “stimulus” bill.
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