Being abused and chased away for eating a chicken, she still tried to crawl back to her village

Pitiful Animals





May 15, 2024





Amelie lived in a remote village.

She was unlucky enough to be abused and abandoned because she chewed on a chicken

She survived and crawled back to the village, where a friend of our friend saw her and asked for help..

This morning we went to find the baby and took her away..

We cried when we saw her condition with our own eyes.

Amelie's body was full of maggots, rotten, chaotic, dehydrated...

How could she still have enough strength to survive and still come back?

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxNn4sqdivA