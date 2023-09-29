Create New Account
I am blowing all my savings on MY GARLIC ADDICTION MVI_5073
EK the Urban Yeti
234 Subscribers
30 views
Published 17 hours ago

From 3 garlic bulbs a day to 6. Bulbs, not cloves, bulbs: at least 60 cloves’ worth. My addiction to garlic is taking over my life. Let my descent into garlic hell steer you away from this evil bulb.

Now Meghan and Amber, English backpackers, are in a downward spiral into the depths of garlic hell. Act now, Meghan and Amber, don’t let garlic ruin your lives.

DO NOT INTRODUCE YOUR CHILDREN TO GARLIC.

Keywords
healthfoodgardenmicrowavegarlicmedicinegingerturmericeggsonioncarrotshomecelerytomatobutterrecipescheesehimalayan saltblenderparsleyaloe verastock cubesroyal blue potatonutribullet

