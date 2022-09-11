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Quadruple C: Corporatism, Counterfeit & Cyber Crime
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
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119 views • September 11, 2022

Through 2.000 years of Pharaonic terror the French have become very mistrustful, with their national mistrust augmented by the alleged counterfeit cyber crime as by the Naturabuy company (because of the Youtube Freedom of Expression Laws i must put the word "alleged" in the sentence to make the video judicially compatible for publication). Today you need to have a freaking law degree to able to live normally.

Here the items that were ordered on August 16th for 440 Euros; no luxury goods but just necessary items to survive in my situation and not freeze to death - and even that they steal of a homeless guy: 

https://www.naturabuy.fr/Bipied-canon-UTG-montage-rapide-item-7727600.html

https://www.naturabuy.fr/COUSSIN-DE-VOYAGE-THERMO-OREILLER-EN-MOUSSE-ISOLANTE-PLIABLE-VERT-OLIVE-39-X-30-X-1-CM-FOX-OUTDOOR-item-9319801.html

https://www.naturabuy.fr/CARINTHIA-Tropen-200-item-9008647.html

https://www.naturabuy.fr/Duvet-carinthia-defence-4-couleur-KAKI-L-item-6407086.html

https://www.naturabuy.fr/Bracelet-Brassiere-Munitions-item-9105015.html


l'Article L716-10 du code de propriété intellectuelle qui stipule : Est puni de trois ans d'emprisonnement et de 300 000 euros d'amende le fait pour toute personne : a) De détenir sans motif légitime, d'importer ou d'exporter des marchandises présentées sous une marque contrefaisante ; b) D'offrir à la vente ou de vendre des marchandises présentées sous une marque contrefaisante ; c) De reproduire, d'imiter, d'utiliser, d'apposer, de supprimer, de modifier une marque, une marque collective ou une marque de garantie en violation des droits conférés par son enregistrement et des interdictions qui découlent de celui-ci. d) De sciemment livrer un produit ou fournir un service autre que celui qui lui est demandé sous une marque enregistrée.


Keywords
counterfeitcyber crimenaturabuydesign theftmistrustful frenchunited humanity
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