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Another reason why I dont eat meat... anymore :) [01.07.2021]
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440 views • May 06, 2021
Israeli Jews Promote Fake Meat Produced From a 3D Printer at Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum
Research: United Nations (UN) + World Economic Forum (WEF) Depopulation Agenda 2020 + 2030 for 'for Sustainable Development'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=World+Economic+Forum+agenda+2030&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=UN+agenda+2030&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Bill Gates is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Gates+biggest+land+owner&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web&iai=r1-1&page=1&sexp=%7B%22biaexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22msvrtexp%22%3A%22b%22%7D
Bill Gates GMO and GM Food
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Gates+GMO+food&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Redefine Meat raises $29 million to finance rollout of 3D .
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-redefine-meat-funding-idUSKBN2AG0DQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Israeli+firm+Redefine&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Israeli firm Redefine Meat is using 3D printing technology to produce plant-based steaks designed to mimic real meat and plans to start selling them in restaurants later this year. With a handful of other firms working on similar technology, could 3D-printed meat soon provide a healthier and greener alternative to the real thing?
Source:
3D-printed fake meat: The healthier, greener future of food?
184,340 views • Jul 1, 2020
FRANCE 24 English
1.68M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fLpeeUYtW94
Research: United Nations (UN) + World Economic Forum (WEF) Depopulation Agenda 2020 + 2030 for 'for Sustainable Development'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=World+Economic+Forum+agenda+2030&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=UN+agenda+2030&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Bill Gates is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Gates+biggest+land+owner&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web&iai=r1-1&page=1&sexp=%7B%22biaexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22msvrtexp%22%3A%22b%22%7D
Bill Gates GMO and GM Food
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Gates+GMO+food&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Redefine Meat raises $29 million to finance rollout of 3D .
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-redefine-meat-funding-idUSKBN2AG0DQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Israeli+firm+Redefine&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Israeli firm Redefine Meat is using 3D printing technology to produce plant-based steaks designed to mimic real meat and plans to start selling them in restaurants later this year. With a handful of other firms working on similar technology, could 3D-printed meat soon provide a healthier and greener alternative to the real thing?
Source:
3D-printed fake meat: The healthier, greener future of food?
184,340 views • Jul 1, 2020
FRANCE 24 English
1.68M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fLpeeUYtW94
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