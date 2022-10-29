Dr. Carrie Madej COVID vaccine DETOX bath

We discovered this "DETOX BATH" recipe - and it is QUITE effective - even for those who HAVEN'T taken the injections. We were unable to find the clay mentioned in the recipe, but the other ingredients are readily available in bulk quantities where We live. We don't recommend soaking for more than 15 minutes.

"This is the same "CREDIBLE" medical doctor who 'went PUBLIC' with her discovery of nefarious parasites, graphene nanobots and injected microchips in random samples of the covid vaccines" - mentioned in Our October 25, 2021 Blog.

ALL the mainstream media outlets that tried to reject the TRUTH that "the covid vaccine IS UNSAFE and UNTESTED"... all those lying media sites were DEBUNKED when finally, a Pfizer representative came forward and PUBLICLY admitted, that the covid vaccine was NOT properly tested. And that PUBLIC confession by Pfizer can be found in Our video: Pfizer NEVER TESTED covid vaccine to PROVE it stopped transmission of the virus?

This important clip, with the detox bath recipe (baking soda, epsom salt, bentonite clay, borax), comes from a Brighteon TV episode: 5/10/2022 Steel Truth: Ann Vandersteel Ft. Dr. Carrie Madej - starting at 35:03 in that original video.

