New Zealand plumber captures possible meteor on his dashcam

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The Guardian.
Jul 7, 2022 A New Zealand plumber has captured what is thought to be a meteor on his dashcam. “We were just driving to a job in Shannon when I saw a blue line falling in the sky, then a massive bright light,” he said. “Realised my dashcam was recording and downloaded the video – once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfU7bx23XXQ