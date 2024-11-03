RIP 'Peanut' The Squirrel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biden/Harris Democrat 'administration' has just reached a new low. The Democrat-run state of New York has just executed a sweet lovable internet icon, known as 'Peanut' (a 'vicious' squirrel) in a heartless move to 'protect the community'.
To find out more about the goings-on in the 'land of the free'... (and this description is meant to be sarcastic), just watch this video, even if it's the only one you watch this month.
We're living in an absolutely heartless society today because of all the laws, rules & regulations that have been thrust upon us to 'keep us safe'. What a load of @#%&!!!
Watch this video to the end, and if this doesn't tug on your heartstrings, then I suspect you're one of 'them'.
