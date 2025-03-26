'Feminist Nonsense!' Netflix 'Adolescence' Sparks Toxic Masculinity Debate Feat Andrew Wilson

Mirrored Content

Streaming giant Netflix seems to have another gritty hit on their hands, and this one’s darker than ever. 'Adolescence' follows the story of a young boy accused of stabbing a female schoolmate, and draws heavily on the continuing controversy of the online ‘manosphere’. The show paints a dark and violent picture of modern masculinity, seemingly pointing the finger of accusation at online influencers like Andrew Tate. So should youths be banned from using smartphones? Are caring and conscious parents the answer? Or is a return to firm traditional Christian gender roles the only way forward?



To debate this, Piers Morgan speaks to host of ‘The Crucible’ Andrew Wilson, comedian and radio host James Barr, host of ‘Tomi Lahren is Fearless’ on Outkick Tomi Lahren and host of ‘The Determined Society’ Shawn French.



00:00 - Piers' highly masculine morning routine

00:53 - Introduction and monologue

03:20 - Andrew Wilson: “Masculinity is punished everywhere”

05:20 - James Barr on the portrayal of toxic masculinity ‘Adolescence’

07:20 - Tomi Lahren on the ‘pussification of men’

16:00 - Shawn French on why young males gravitate towards Andrew Tate

23:30 - BBC Newsnight asks young boys “when did you last cry?”

24:50 - The British ‘stiff upper lip’

32:00 - Are cellphones “poison for kids"?

36:30 - Is censorship the answer?

38:55 - “Raising children is a multi pronged approach”