Testimony of a Medical/Military/Mind Control Experimental Subject: Part 1

This is the testimony of Dr. Millicent Black, pastor of Refuge from the Storm Church. Which was organized to minister to those who are targeted by government agencies for a program of physical and psychological manipulation unto...disintegration of their entire person.

For over 20 years she has been the cruel subject of abuse, torture, and experimentation with military technology designed to slowly destroy her physically, mentally and even spiritually, if possible. She gives her account of this prolonged torture with Voice to Skull technology, (the patented transmission of voices to the brain of the subject), implants strategically placed and signaled to cause extreme pain, satellite and directed energy weapons, etc. Targeted subjects experience organized/contract stalking, have their homes broken into regularly, their cars driven and vandalized. They are generally blacklisted and discredited within their community, with an FBI approved, fabricated criminal case against them. This is an extension of Nazi Germany in that the subject is villainized and labeled as a potential terrorist, pedophile, drug dealer, threat to the community, etc., who must be confined or eliminated. There need be no proof, prior arrests, reports or accusations of such conduct. A falsified report filed regarding the subject and a corrupt official to approve it is all that is needed to set out to destroy a law abiding citizen.

Dr. Black’s faith in her Creator and her Savior Jesus Christ has sustained and will enable her to prevail through this atrocity. But the public must know that there is a carefully planned GOVERNMENTAL AND MILITARY effort (rooted in the OCCULT) to destroy those who do not agree with the Anti-Christ system of Mass, Mind and Body Control. Who do they REALLY want to control? The Spirit of the LIVING GOD in US after whose image we were created. And, the Spirit and Nature of Jesus Christ, Himself...resident with AUTHORITY in those who are 'Born from Above.'

What is learned through the process of targeting individuals (eg. mining their body frequencies, brain waves, monitoring their reactions) is for widespread use on populations throughout the entire world.



