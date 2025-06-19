EPISODE 429: WASTELAND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week at FreedomFest, Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, and Jefferey Jaxen along with the ICAN team delivered a high-impact episode live from the conference floor. From a fiery mock trial of Big Pharma, to live interviews and more, ICAN made a major impact. Jefferey Jaxen investigates explosive updates on recent FDA vaccine approvals for children and key safety components that are missing. Then, the MAHA movement goes head-to-head with Bayer’s glyphosate as new research reveals more harm. Plus, Calabasas mom Natasha Downing and disaster expert Steve Slepcevic join Del to expose the quiet plan to dump toxic fire debris in their community—and how locals are fighting back.
Guests: Natasha Downing, Steve Slepcevic