EPISODE 429: WASTELAND
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
70 views • 16 hours ago

Last week at FreedomFest, Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, and Jefferey Jaxen along with the ICAN team delivered a high-impact episode live from the conference floor. From a fiery mock trial of Big Pharma, to live interviews and more, ICAN made a major impact. Jefferey Jaxen investigates explosive updates on recent FDA vaccine approvals for children and key safety components that are missing. Then, the MAHA movement goes head-to-head with Bayer’s glyphosate as new research reveals more harm. Plus, Calabasas mom Natasha Downing and disaster expert Steve Slepcevic join Del to expose the quiet plan to dump toxic fire debris in their community—and how locals are fighting back.


Guests: Natasha Downing, Steve Slepcevic

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
